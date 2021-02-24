Advertisement

Official apologizes for online mockery of Limbaugh’s death

A Middleville council member is apologizing for a comment she made on a news story about Rush Limbaugh.
Published: Feb. 24, 2021
MIDDLEVILLE, Mich. (AP) - An elected official in a western Michigan community has apologized for posting a line of online laughs about the death of conservative radio host Rush Limbaugh.

More than 300 people participated by video conference during a Middleville council meeting Tuesday. Public comment about Amanda Fisk’s Facebook post lasted more than two hours.

Fisk is a Middleville council member and village president. She posted a series of “HA-HA-HA” next to a news story about Limbaugh’s death last week. Fisk called it a “stupid mistake.” Her defenders say she has a right to free speech.

