Advertisement

Ogemaw County Board may request report from sheriff on allegations of misconduct

Resolution to be voted on at Thursday’s meeting
Ogemaw County Sheriff's Office
Ogemaw County Sheriff's Office(WJRT)
By Terry Camp
Published: Feb. 24, 2021 at 6:07 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST BRANCH, Mich. (WJRT) - There is more fallout for a mid-Michigan Sheriff’s Department.

Three weeks ago, we reported on a towing dispute in Ogemaw County, which led to allegations against deputies.

Now, we’ve learned the county board may exert its power to force an investigation into the matter.

The Ogemaw County Board is set to vote on a resolution tomorrow.

If it passes, Sheriff Brian Gilbert would have to complete a report about the potential misconduct.

If he doesn’t, the county could invoke a state law and possibly remove him from office.

“It’s serious, its just directing the sheriff to make the report,” says Ogemaw County Administrator Tim Dolehanty.

The Ogemaw County Board of Commissioners will be presented with a resolution for approval at Thursday’s meeting, calling for Sheriff Brian Gilbert to complete a report on allegations that surfaced in an ABC 12 News story earlier this month.

“If the sheriff does not provide the report, by the date specified in the resolution, then they can by a two-third vote, remove the sheriff from office, hopefully it won’t come anywhere near that,” says Dolehanty.

He says a state law gives the county board the power to make such a move.

One of those allegations of concern is a Michigan State Police probe of an insurance fraud complaint against deputy Brian Gilbert, Jr., the sheriff’s son. A special prosecutor is reviewing the case.

Gilbert released a statement to us after a board meeting two weeks ago saying the previous sheriff conducted an internal investigation of the allegation and found no wrong-doing. The previous sheriff, Howie Hanft, says that is not true.

“They would certainly like to get to the bottom of it, there was or there wasn’t, it should be a clear issue that should be able to be defined with a yes or no answer,” says Dolehanty about the board’s concerns on the conflicting statements.

The sheriff is also being asked to explain the termination of part-time deputy Glenn Gutierrez, who lost the sheriff’s race to Gilbert.

Gutierrez, who spoke at the last board meeting, said he was informed in early February that he was losing his job because it was limited-term position and the position had expired.

But at the meeting, Gilbert said Gutierrez was let go because he was not up to date on his firearms certification.

“It did leave open some questions as what led to his departure from the department,” says Dolehanty.

If the board approves that resolution tomorrow, Gilbert will have to present that report by March 12th.

That’s just over two weeks away.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michigan offering up to $10,000 of down payment help for home buyers
From left, Trevyon Harris, Maranda Ide and Beinville Alexander III are accused in the death of...
Prosecutor: Flint Township man shot in dispute over woman, body set on fire
With plant leveling, workers with the highest seniority will get to stay while those with lower...
Semiconductor chip shortage leads to 160+ layoffs at GM Flint Engine Operations
Tiger Woods watches his tee shot on the 17th hole during the first round of the PNC...
Tiger Woods seriously injured in crash on steep LA-area road
A COVID-19 outbreak at New Lothrop Jr./Sr. High School means all students will switch to...
More than 100 New Lothrop students, staff in isolation after COVID-19 illnesses

Latest News

Real estate sign
Housing market remains red hot across Mid-Michigan
Coronavirus in Michigan
Michigan reports 1,200+ new COVID-19 illnesses and nine more deaths
Real estate sign
Stakes remain high in fast-moving Mid-Michigan real estate market
Flint Mayor Sheldon Neeley
Flint mayor honors seven community leaders for Black History Month
The woman is under investigation for her comments made online and in the school building to...
Westwood Heights teacher accused of making racist and homophobic remarks