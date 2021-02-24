Ogemaw County Board may request report from sheriff on allegations of misconduct

WEST BRANCH, Mich. (WJRT) - There is more fallout for a mid-Michigan Sheriff’s Department.

Three weeks ago, we reported on a towing dispute in Ogemaw County, which led to allegations against deputies.

Now, we’ve learned the county board may exert its power to force an investigation into the matter.

The Ogemaw County Board is set to vote on a resolution tomorrow.

If it passes, Sheriff Brian Gilbert would have to complete a report about the potential misconduct.

If he doesn’t, the county could invoke a state law and possibly remove him from office.

“It’s serious, its just directing the sheriff to make the report,” says Ogemaw County Administrator Tim Dolehanty.

The Ogemaw County Board of Commissioners will be presented with a resolution for approval at Thursday’s meeting, calling for Sheriff Brian Gilbert to complete a report on allegations that surfaced in an ABC 12 News story earlier this month.

“If the sheriff does not provide the report, by the date specified in the resolution, then they can by a two-third vote, remove the sheriff from office, hopefully it won’t come anywhere near that,” says Dolehanty.

He says a state law gives the county board the power to make such a move.

One of those allegations of concern is a Michigan State Police probe of an insurance fraud complaint against deputy Brian Gilbert, Jr., the sheriff’s son. A special prosecutor is reviewing the case.

Gilbert released a statement to us after a board meeting two weeks ago saying the previous sheriff conducted an internal investigation of the allegation and found no wrong-doing. The previous sheriff, Howie Hanft, says that is not true.

“They would certainly like to get to the bottom of it, there was or there wasn’t, it should be a clear issue that should be able to be defined with a yes or no answer,” says Dolehanty about the board’s concerns on the conflicting statements.

The sheriff is also being asked to explain the termination of part-time deputy Glenn Gutierrez, who lost the sheriff’s race to Gilbert.

Gutierrez, who spoke at the last board meeting, said he was informed in early February that he was losing his job because it was limited-term position and the position had expired.

But at the meeting, Gilbert said Gutierrez was let go because he was not up to date on his firearms certification.

“It did leave open some questions as what led to his departure from the department,” says Dolehanty.

If the board approves that resolution tomorrow, Gilbert will have to present that report by March 12th.

That’s just over two weeks away.

