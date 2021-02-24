Reward offered after hit-and-run crash leaves Flint bicyclist dead

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A reward is available for information leading to the suspect who hit and killed a Flint bicyclist on Feb. 6.

The crash was reported around 1:30 a.m. Police say 61-year-old James Everett was riding his bicycle east on Flushing Road near Milbourne Avenue when a Chevrolet Malibu hit him from behind and fled the scene.

Everett was pronounced dead from the injuries he sustained in the crash.

Investigators believe the hit-and-run vehicle is a 2013 to 2016 Chevrolet Malibu, but they are not sure what color. The car is missing its passenger side mirror and likely has damage to the passenger side headlight assembly, fender, bumper or door.

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $2,500 for information leading to the at-fault driver. Anyone with information about the crash should call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.

