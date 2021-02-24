Advertisement

Reward offered after hit-and-run crash leaves Flint bicyclist dead

James Everett died after a hit-and-run bicycle crash on Flushing Road in Flint on Feb. 6.
James Everett died after a hit-and-run bicycle crash on Flushing Road in Flint on Feb. 6.(source: Crime Stoppers)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Feb. 24, 2021 at 5:40 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A reward is available for information leading to the suspect who hit and killed a Flint bicyclist on Feb. 6.

The crash was reported around 1:30 a.m. Police say 61-year-old James Everett was riding his bicycle east on Flushing Road near Milbourne Avenue when a Chevrolet Malibu hit him from behind and fled the scene.

Everett was pronounced dead from the injuries he sustained in the crash.

Investigators believe the hit-and-run vehicle is a 2013 to 2016 Chevrolet Malibu, but they are not sure what color. The car is missing its passenger side mirror and likely has damage to the passenger side headlight assembly, fender, bumper or door.

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $2,500 for information leading to the at-fault driver. Anyone with information about the crash should call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michigan offering up to $10,000 of down payment help for home buyers
From left, Trevyon Harris, Maranda Ide and Beinville Alexander III are accused in the death of...
Prosecutor: Flint Township man shot in dispute over woman, body set on fire
With plant leveling, workers with the highest seniority will get to stay while those with lower...
Semiconductor chip shortage leads to 160+ layoffs at GM Flint Engine Operations
Tiger Woods watches his tee shot on the 17th hole during the first round of the PNC...
Tiger Woods seriously injured in crash on steep LA-area road
A COVID-19 outbreak at New Lothrop Jr./Sr. High School means all students will switch to...
More than 100 New Lothrop students, staff in isolation after COVID-19 illnesses

Latest News

A COVID-19 vaccine is being administered to a patient.
State data shows COVID-19 vaccine racial disparities
A COVID-19 vaccine is being administered to a patient.
State data shows COVID-19 vaccine racial disparities
Restaurant owners reflect on navigating pandemic
Gov. Whitmer hints at loosening more COVID-19 restrictions soon
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer provides a COVID-19 update on Feb. 24.
Whitmer: Michigan schools can reopen safely with COVID-19 precautions next week