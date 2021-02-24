Richfield Court Apartment residents continue packing up and moving out as conditions get worse

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - (02/23/2021) - Residents at Richfield Court Apartments in Flint are packing up and moving out as conditions get worse.

Windows are breaking, pipes are bursting, and floors are flooding. ABC12 alerted the City of Flint about the unlivable conditions at the beginning of February. The city then condemning the complex on February 17, giving the 80 people living there ten days to move out.

The city is working with several nonprofit agencies in the area to help find new housing. One young man is relieved to be moving out on Tuesday, but he can’t help worrying about those still left behind.

Amalri Giles has seen the aftermath of other buildings in his complex caught on fire or broken into while living at Richfield Court Apartments for the past year and a half. Now, a water pipe bursting and flooding his own building is fueling his will to take charge.

“It made me want to do better every single day. Go hard at work. Stack up your money. Stay out of trouble, so you can get out of here,” Giles said.

That’s exactly what’s happening. Nearly one week after the city condemned the complex, Giles is loading up a U-Haul and heading to his new home, but the feeling is bittersweet since he knows other families are struggling to find somewhere to go.

”You would think you would be happy to just leave, and say you know, ‘I’m out of here! Woo!’ but we was all in this together. We all went through all this stuff together. Went through the same problems. The same fires and all that stuff, so it still kind of sucks knowing that you’re leaving good people behind,” Giles said.

The City of Flint is collaborating with many nonprofits in the area. United Way of Genesee County is leading the way. So far, they’ve helped 43 people fill out housing applications and secure safe housing, but they couldn’t do that without the support of many other local agencies.

”I have never seen a group of nonprofits and a group of folks come together as quickly and as responsive as these people are from Street Outreach to Catholic Charities to Flint Public Housing. It’s just people caring about people,” Vice President, Jamie-Lee Venable said.

For residents who need additional support, click here for the United Way of Genesee County or here for the Catholic Charities of Shiawassee and Genesee Counties.

