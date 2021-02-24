Rite Aid offering COVID-19 vaccine sign-ups in three Mid-Michigan communities

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Rite Aid is offering COVID-19 vaccine sign-ups in three northern Mid-Michigan communities.

The pharmacy chain has vaccine available for eligible people in Mount Pleasant, Gladwin and Tawas City. Only health care workers with direct contact to patients, seniors age 65 or older and workers in critical occupations like teachers or first responders will be allowed to sign up.

Rite Aid pharmacists will administer the vaccine by appointment only. Everyone who receives their first dose at Rite Aid immediately will be scheduled to receive their second dose.

Click here for the online COVID-19 vaccine sign-up form to set a vaccine appointment at Rite Aid pharmacies in Mid-Michigan.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.