Rite Aid offering COVID-19 vaccine sign-ups in three Mid-Michigan communities

Rite Aid pharmacies in three Mid-Michigan communities are offering the COVID-19 vaccine.(WTVG)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Feb. 24, 2021 at 4:42 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Rite Aid is offering COVID-19 vaccine sign-ups in three northern Mid-Michigan communities.

The pharmacy chain has vaccine available for eligible people in Mount Pleasant, Gladwin and Tawas City. Only health care workers with direct contact to patients, seniors age 65 or older and workers in critical occupations like teachers or first responders will be allowed to sign up.

Rite Aid pharmacists will administer the vaccine by appointment only. Everyone who receives their first dose at Rite Aid immediately will be scheduled to receive their second dose.

Click here for the online COVID-19 vaccine sign-up form to set a vaccine appointment at Rite Aid pharmacies in Mid-Michigan.

