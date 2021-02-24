Advertisement

Spotty drizzle, mix, and flurries today

By Christina Burkhart
Published: Feb. 24, 2021 at 7:46 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
A low pressure system tracking across the state today will bring spotty drizzle, mix, and flurries, and keep plenty of clouds in place. If you see any sun, enjoy it while it lasts! Many will be on the drier side for most of the day with a brisk W wind at 15-20mph, gusting to around 30mph. Highs will be around 40 degrees.

Tonight skies will clear out with temps falling to the teens. Winds turn lighter, out of the NW to W at 5-10mph.

Tomorrow will be a little cooler with highs only in the mid to upper 30s. We’ll start the day with bright sunshine before clouds move in, along with the chance of flurries.

High pressure to the south then clears our skies for Friday! We’ll end the workweek with sun and highs near 40.

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) -

