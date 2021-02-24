Advertisement

State data shows COVID-19 vaccine racial disparities

By Cheri Hardmon
Published: Feb. 24, 2021 at 5:13 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STATE, Mich. (WJRT) -(02/24/21)- “We know that everyone should be able to access these safe and effective vaccines regardless of their race or ethnicity, their income, if they have access to transportation, or if they live in a rural or urban part of the state,” said State Chief Medical Executive, Dr. Joneigh Khaldun.

But new state data suggests that hasn’t yet been the case for Black communities. The data shows a huge disparity in who has received COVID-19 vaccines in Michigan. According to the data released Tuesday--

43.7% are unknown.

41.7% are white.

9.5% are listed as other.

3.7% are Black.

Clarence Pierce is the CEO at Hamilton Community Health Network in Flint where about 54 percent of the population is Black. Pierce says he had hoped to see more positive numbers.

“Well, you know, I think they’re clearly some hesitancy on some people’s part, but also I think that the vaccine has to be available. You know, if the vaccine is available and people are hesitant, that’s fine because, you know, I just encourage people to get as much information as they can and do their own homework and research, so that they are comfortable with their decision,” Pierce said.

At Wednesday’s COVID-19 update briefing, Lt. Governor Garlin Gilchrist who chairs the Michigan COVID-19 Task Force on Racial Disparities, addressed the data and the disparity.

“Upon seeing the initial data that was reported is clear. We need to continue our efforts to get more communities of color vaccinated, and close the gap in the data that has been reported,” Gilchrist said, “The data is a starting point. However, I do caution against jumping to premature conclusions. We don’t yet have the full picture.”

The state recently launched a COVID-19 vaccination strategy to get 70% of people age 16 and older vaccinated as quickly as possible to ensure all Michiganders have access to the vaccines.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michigan offering up to $10,000 of down payment help for home buyers
From left, Trevyon Harris, Maranda Ide and Beinville Alexander III are accused in the death of...
Prosecutor: Flint Township man shot in dispute over woman, body set on fire
With plant leveling, workers with the highest seniority will get to stay while those with lower...
Semiconductor chip shortage leads to 160+ layoffs at GM Flint Engine Operations
Tiger Woods watches his tee shot on the 17th hole during the first round of the PNC...
Tiger Woods seriously injured in crash on steep LA-area road
A COVID-19 outbreak at New Lothrop Jr./Sr. High School means all students will switch to...
More than 100 New Lothrop students, staff in isolation after COVID-19 illnesses

Latest News

About 50 Midland County families got a House in a Box to restock essential items after flooding...
United Way Home in a Box program helps Midland County families restock after floods
The Grand Blanc couple received their 2nd dose of the Moderna vaccine to become fully...
Grand Blanc Community Schools providing COVID-19 vaccine to 1,200 staff members
Food Bank of Eastern Michigan.
Demand at food banks continues to be great in new year
Flint police officer, Paul Spann and Aidan.
Flint police officer helps 9-year old overcome fear of law enforcement