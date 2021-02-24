United Way of Saginaw County volunteers assisting with COVID-19 vaccine effort

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - As the vaccination effort continues, a number of agencies and volunteer groups have stepped in to assist with the effort including the United Way of Saginaw County.

Right now, the Saginaw County Health Department is gearing up for its second drive-thru mass COVID-19 vaccination clinic at the Dow Event Center in downtown Saginaw. It is scheduled to take place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday.

The department will be vaccinating people who have already registered to receive the shot and it is receiving help from the United Way to schedule people for it.

“They said, ‘hey, you know we need help with the scheduling of vaccinations’ and they were using their own team to do it and it’s like well, United Way can for sure help support that effort.,” said Audra Davis, president and CEO of the United Way of Saginaw County.

Davis said they put out the call for volunteers and within just a few days they had enough volunteers to staff a call center to get people scheduled for a vaccine.

“We had all of those volunteer slots filled and people were really excited to just be able to help support the community and the health department,” Davis said. “And get people supported in getting their appointments scheduled to move forward in our vaccination efforts countywide.”

A team of 12-20 volunteers have been assisting the health department with the scheduling.

Davis said the United Way has also been helping with the vaccination effort at Saginaw Valley State University. The university has been hosting a vaccine clinic with Meijer.

“It’s like you have a call to action and the most amazing, generous community focused souls just come running with eagerness to say I’m here to help and I’m happy to do whatever you need us to do,” Davis said.

Elsewhere, the United Way has been working tirelessly on flood recovery and throughout the pandemic. Davis said they have been helping with food and mask distribution as well as working with a number of agencies and partners in the area to help support those in need.

Davis said throughout the pandemic, a total of 800 new United Way volunteers have stepped in to help with whatever is needed.

“As a society, it can be very easy to slip under the blanket of negativity and all the challenges that everyone is experiencing and how horrible that is but the truth is there are so many beautiful things taking place in our community,” Davis said. “With people giving really tirelessly of themselves and doing really wonderful things for each other.”

Anyone interested in volunteering with the United Way can find opportunities on its Facebook page or website.

