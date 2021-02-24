Whitmer planning update on COVID-19 in Michigan on Wednesday

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is planning an update on Michigan’s COVID-19 response on Wednesday afternoon.

Whitmer is joining Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist II and Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, who is Michigan’s chief medical executive, for a press conference from Lansing at 1:30 p.m. ABC12 will air the press conference online and on Facebook.

Whitmer last addressed the state about COVID-19 on Feb. 17, when she again pushed the Republican-led Legislature to pass a spending plan for Michigan’s $5 billion share of federal relief funds.

She has proposed a $5.6 billion plan to spend the funding right away while Republicans have unveiled plans to spend some of the money now and hold some in reserve.

The Michigan Restaurant & Lodging Association released a plan on Feb. 17 that calls for tying restaurant restrictions to the percentage of positive COVID-19 diagnostic tests. If the plan were enacted now, restaurants could increase to 50% capacity for indoor dining.

However, the current Michigan Department of Health and Human Services order placing a 25% capacity limit on indoor dining quietly was extended earlier this month to March 29.

