City of Flint fills finance position vacant for nearly 2 years

After two years without a chief financial officer, Wednesday Flint Mayor Sheldon Neeley announced his pick for the permanent position.

Shelbi Frayer will fill that role after three financial officers who have left the position since 2019.

Council Vice President Maurice Davis recognizes Former Chief Financial Officers have had issues working with Flint’s city council in the past and shares what he thinks is the most important quality in a new officer.

“Teamwork. That would be my main advice, this council body working with the administration executive branch to move the whole of the city of Flint forward and make sure we get a solid budget the best we can, and going up into next fiscal year to get the job done,” said Davis.

Hughey Newsome was the third financial officer to walk away from the position in 2019. According to his resignation letter citing city council’s behavior and accusations that he was mismanaging funds.

Davis hopes Shelbi Frayer will work with council to move the city forward.

She brings experience from all levels of government and specialized in sustaining financially stressed areas. Frayer previously served in Lansing as a chief strategy and financial officer. She also led a team that helped to help solve financial burdens in Detroit Public Schools.

Councilman Davis says he is ready to welcome Frayer and looks forward to working with her.

“There’s so many challenges, we got a lot of overhead challenges... When it comes to our legacy costs, it’s a lot of things we have to be mindful of. And when we got a dedicated CFO, you know, that’s her purpose of her job.”

Council will hold a special meeting on Monday to vote on the appointee.

Davis says he looks forward to meeting the new Chief Financial Officer there.

