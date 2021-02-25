Advertisement

City of Flint fills finance position vacant for nearly 2 years

By Rachel Sweet
Published: Feb. 24, 2021 at 11:15 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) -

After two years without a chief financial officer, Wednesday Flint Mayor Sheldon Neeley announced his pick for the permanent position.

Shelbi Frayer will fill that role after three financial officers who have left the position since 2019.

Council Vice President Maurice Davis recognizes Former Chief Financial Officers have had issues working with Flint’s city council in the past and shares what he thinks is the most important quality in a new officer.

“Teamwork. That would be my main advice, this council body working with the administration executive branch to move the whole of the city of Flint forward and make sure we get a solid budget the best we can, and going up into next fiscal year to get the job done,” said Davis.

Hughey Newsome was the third financial officer to walk away from the position in 2019. According to his resignation letter citing city council’s behavior and accusations that he was mismanaging funds.

Davis hopes Shelbi Frayer will work with council to move the city forward.

She brings experience from all levels of government and specialized in sustaining financially stressed areas. Frayer previously served in Lansing as a chief strategy and financial officer. She also led a team that helped to help solve financial burdens in Detroit Public Schools.

Councilman Davis says he is ready to welcome Frayer and looks forward to working with her.

“There’s so many challenges, we got a lot of overhead challenges... When it comes to our legacy costs, it’s a lot of things we have to be mindful of. And when we got a dedicated CFO, you know, that’s her purpose of her job.”

Council will hold a special meeting on Monday to vote on the appointee.

Davis says he looks forward to meeting the new Chief Financial Officer there.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michigan offering up to $10,000 of down payment help for home buyers
From left, Trevyon Harris, Maranda Ide and Beinville Alexander III are accused in the death of...
Prosecutor: Flint Township man shot in dispute over woman, body set on fire
With plant leveling, workers with the highest seniority will get to stay while those with lower...
Semiconductor chip shortage leads to 160+ layoffs at GM Flint Engine Operations
A COVID-19 outbreak at New Lothrop Jr./Sr. High School means all students will switch to...
More than 100 New Lothrop students, staff in isolation after COVID-19 illnesses
Tiger Woods watches his tee shot on the 17th hole during the first round of the PNC...
Tiger Woods seriously injured in crash on steep LA-area road

Latest News

After two years without a chief financial officer, Wednesday Flint Mayor Sheldon Neeley...
City of Flint fills finance position vacant for nearly 2 years
Still no season for Saginaw Spirit, Flint Firebirds
“It’s a hard spot for everybody”: still no season for Saginaw Spirit, Flint Firebirds
Strong demand and a shortage of construction workers causing some delays
Lack of construction workers delay some projects
Strong demand and a shortage of construction workers causing some delays
Some mid-Michigan residents are seeing construction delays due to strong demand and a shortage of workers