Cooler today, warmer through the weekend

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - It’s a bright and beautiful start to the day! A system moving through to the north of us will bring in some clouds for the afternoon hours, and those further north of the bay could also see some scattered light snow showers.

Today will be more seasonable with highs in the mid and upper 30s, and it’ll feel a little colder thanks to a WSW wind at 10-15mph, gusting to 20mph, for the afternoon.

Tonight clouds decrease with lows in the teens to around 20 degrees. Winds go down to 5-10mph out of the SW.

This gives way to highs tomorrow in the low 40s. We’ll see some sun, some clouds for Friday with rain moving in Friday night.

