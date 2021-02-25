Every Flint household to receive notice by mail for water crisis settlement

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - (02/24/2021) - People in Flint will soon be able to read the proposed Flint water crisis settlement for themselves.

The U.S. District Court mailed out about 70 pages of information on the more-than $640 million agreement.

Those forms are headed to every home that receives Flint water service. The goal is to make sure everyone knows everything they can about the settlement before registration closes on March 29th.

”It is critical that people actually look at this information and educate themselves, so they know the facts and they don’t miss important deadlines.” Trachelle C. Young said.

Young is an attorney on site at the Flint Water Class Action office on I-475 and Robert T. Long way. When we visited the Flint office, she handed us an example of what tens of thousands of Flint residents are receiving in the mail.

The notice includes forms for adults to register or opt-out, and Young says everyone in the office is available during the week to answer questions and even help file your paperwork.

”It’s not a lot of legal jargon, but it’s voluminous, and so when people are getting this thick packet, they’re calling because they don’t want to take the time to read through it, and that’s fine. That’s why we’re here,” Young said.

There are also detailed responses to about 40 questions you might have related to eligibility or how much money a person could get.

Young says an important one to highlight is what happens if a Flint resident decides to do nothing at all.

”People need to know that if they do nothing, they will get nothing. They have to take an affirmative step to either register to partake in the settlement or to opt out of the settlement, and that headline is March 29,” Young said.

For more information about the proposed settlement, click here.

You can also call (866) 536-0717 for assistance or email: info@flintwaterjustice.com

Attorneys involved in the proposed water settlement are hosting a virtual town hall tomorrow night to answer more questions.

To register, click here.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.