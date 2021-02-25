Advertisement

Flint mayor honors seven community leaders

By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Feb. 24, 2021 at 7:20 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Flint Mayor Sheldon Neeley honored seven community leaders on Wednesday for their hard work and dedication to the city.

Neeley honored them for their contributions to the community in recognition of Black History Month. The recipients say it’s an honor and privilege to serve the community they know and love.

“What I stepped into, I had to apply myself to be the best and good as I can be,” said Joe Davis, the Vehicle City’s first African-American firefighter.

He was Flint’s only Black firefighter for almost 15 years before the next person of color was hired. He was credited with leading the way for other people of color to join the department.

“Just looking at six decades or 60 years -- it’s quite a remarkable and positive change,” Davis said.

Neeley presented him with the Ujima Award and a key to the city.

Floyd and Brenda Clack also received honors from Neeley. Both of the Clacks have served in a number of positions in the Flint community, including both having served as Genesee County commissioners and state representatives.

“This city has been good to us and opportunities that i never would have had at other places I’ve had here,” Brenda Clack said.

The Clacks have also been strong advocates for social justice in the community. Both being former teachers, they only want what’s best for the city’s youth.

“I’m really grateful. I’m thankful,” Brenda Clack said. “This is something you just don’t expect, and because I love this city I’ll gratefully accept it.”

Neeley also presented honors to the following people:

  • Norm Bryant, the founder and former owner of Bryant’s Barber Shop.
  • Ruben Burks, the first African-American appointed secretary-treasurer of the United Auto Workers.
  • Dr. Nathel Burtley, the first African-American appointed superintendent of Flint Community Schools.
  • Cleora Magee, the executive director for the Flint Human Relations Commission for 11 years and neighborhood service center manager for the Urban Coalition and Flint NIPP for 16 years.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michigan offering up to $10,000 of down payment help for home buyers
From left, Trevyon Harris, Maranda Ide and Beinville Alexander III are accused in the death of...
Prosecutor: Flint Township man shot in dispute over woman, body set on fire
With plant leveling, workers with the highest seniority will get to stay while those with lower...
Semiconductor chip shortage leads to 160+ layoffs at GM Flint Engine Operations
Tiger Woods watches his tee shot on the 17th hole during the first round of the PNC...
Tiger Woods seriously injured in crash on steep LA-area road
A COVID-19 outbreak at New Lothrop Jr./Sr. High School means all students will switch to...
More than 100 New Lothrop students, staff in isolation after COVID-19 illnesses

Latest News

A COVID-19 vaccine is being administered to a patient.
State data shows COVID-19 vaccine racial disparities
About 50 Midland County families got a House in a Box to restock essential items after flooding...
United Way Home in a Box program helps Midland County families restock after floods
The Grand Blanc couple received their 2nd dose of the Moderna vaccine to become fully...
Grand Blanc Community Schools providing COVID-19 vaccine to 1,200 staff members
Food Bank of Eastern Michigan.
Demand at food banks continues to be great in new year