Flint mayor honors seven community leaders

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Flint Mayor Sheldon Neeley honored seven community leaders on Wednesday for their hard work and dedication to the city.

Neeley honored them for their contributions to the community in recognition of Black History Month. The recipients say it’s an honor and privilege to serve the community they know and love.

“What I stepped into, I had to apply myself to be the best and good as I can be,” said Joe Davis, the Vehicle City’s first African-American firefighter.

He was Flint’s only Black firefighter for almost 15 years before the next person of color was hired. He was credited with leading the way for other people of color to join the department.

“Just looking at six decades or 60 years -- it’s quite a remarkable and positive change,” Davis said.

Neeley presented him with the Ujima Award and a key to the city.

Floyd and Brenda Clack also received honors from Neeley. Both of the Clacks have served in a number of positions in the Flint community, including both having served as Genesee County commissioners and state representatives.

“This city has been good to us and opportunities that i never would have had at other places I’ve had here,” Brenda Clack said.

The Clacks have also been strong advocates for social justice in the community. Both being former teachers, they only want what’s best for the city’s youth.

“I’m really grateful. I’m thankful,” Brenda Clack said. “This is something you just don’t expect, and because I love this city I’ll gratefully accept it.”

Neeley also presented honors to the following people:

Norm Bryant, the founder and former owner of Bryant’s Barber Shop.

Ruben Burks, the first African-American appointed secretary-treasurer of the United Auto Workers.

Dr. Nathel Burtley, the first African-American appointed superintendent of Flint Community Schools.

Cleora Magee, the executive director for the Flint Human Relations Commission for 11 years and neighborhood service center manager for the Urban Coalition and Flint NIPP for 16 years.

