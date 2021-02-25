Advertisement

“It’s a hard spot for everybody”: still no season for Saginaw Spirit, Flint Firebirds

By Charlie Tinker
Published: Feb. 24, 2021 at 10:40 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) (2/24/2021)--With the top pro sports leagues up and running after emerging from season-ending restrictions imposed during the early days of the pandemic, some developmental leagues with familiar local names--like the OHL--have yet to get the ball rolling.

It’s forcing some tough career decisions, with some players considering taking a step back just to continue doing what they love.

“I can go to the rinks and skate and work out and try to better myself but I am ready for things to start.”

In between coursework, Mitchell Smith still religiously laces up his skates and hits the gym.

“They talked about a two-week cancellation of games or postponement,” he recalled. “So, the staff and everybody said, see you in two weeks.”

That was March. Flash forward to February of this year: the Spirit defenseman hasn’t played a game since. During those months of downtime, the Saginaw Heritage High School senior weighed hitting the ice for the green and blue to keep his skills sharp.

“Just trying to get some games in,” Smith related. “I obviously understand why Michigan high school sports aren’t going to allow that to happen. I think they came out today and said that no, we can’t play high school hockey.”

Emerging from months of quarantine, the National Hockey League’s 2021 season is now well-underway. But an international border and lingering COVID restrictions specific to the Ontario Hockey League’s home province continue to keep players off the ice, including home town franchises the Flint Firebirds and Saginaw Spirit.

The Spirit deferred to the OHL, which wasn’t available for comment Wednesday. In a recent statement forwarded to ABC12, the League said it was anxious to return and that it was “encouraged by our ongoing discussions with Government and Public Health agencies, but have not yet arrived at an approved return to play framework for the coming season.”

“Everything just gets taken away,” Smith explained. “You’re left with the thought of what could have been… It’s just horrible.”

Smith hopes to end the year on a high note, one which entails getting back onto the ice in the jersey he worked so hard to earn.

“It’s a hard spot for everybody,” he related. “There’s no point in blaming the government for us not starting. It’s just such a hard, hard thing to go through.”

