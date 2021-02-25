Advertisement

JR's Thursday Evening Weather Report

By JR Kirtek
Published: Feb. 25, 2021
Our Thursday across mid-Michigan was about as “normal” as it can get.  Temperatures in the morning dipped into the middle, to upper teens.  Our “normal” low is 19.  With a mix of sun and clouds, temperatures during the afternoon ranged from the middle, to upper 30s.  Our “normal” high is now 36-degrees.  The clouds that are lingering across the ABC12 viewing area will move out overnight, so lows will again dip into the upper teens early Friday morning.

Friday will be a pretty nice day across the area.  We will begin the day with a good bit of sunshine.  The caveat to that  is that there is a chance of a little bit of fog forming in some areas.  The sunshine will give temperatures a nice boost, and readings will be cruising through the 30s by midday.  During the afternoon, clouds will begin to filter in from the northwest and highs will push back into the lower 40s.  By Friday night, we will have a mostly cloudy sky and there will be a chance of some light rain and snow showers mixed.

The light mix of rain and snow will shut down Saturday morning.  By Saturday afternoon we will get back into some sunshine, and temperatures will move easily through the 40s on southwesterly breezes.  For Sunday, the best chance of seeing some sunshine will be early in the day.  Temperatures for the afternoon will range from the 40s, to around 50.  There will be, however, another chance of seeing some flakes and drops mixing before the day is out.  We will get back into brighter skies again for Monday. - JR

