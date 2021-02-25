Advertisement

Jury acquits Bay City man on all charges from 2019 shooting in Vassar Township

Trevor Payne was found not guilty of all 12 charges related to the July 2019 shooting of Trevor Betzing
Trevor Payne was acquitted on all charges from the shooting of Trevor Betzing.
Trevor Payne was acquitted on all charges from the shooting of Trevor Betzing.(WJRT)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Feb. 25, 2021 at 6:35 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TUSCOLA COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - The Bay City man accused of shooting a Vassar Township man who allegedly was assaulting his wife has been acquitted of all charges.

A Tuscola County jury reached a not guilty verdict Thursday on all 12 charges against 22-year-old Trevor Payne of Bay City. Tuscola County Prosecutor Mark Reene said the jury deliberated for five and a half hours after the six-day trial.

Payne was accused of shooting 39-year-old Trevor Betzing in the head on July 4, 2019, at Betzing’s residence in Vassar Township. Payne said he was acting in defense of Betzing’s wife, who allegedly was being assaulted by her husband.

Police were responding to the residence for reports of a domestic disturbance and the shooting took place while Tuscola County sheriff deputies were en route. The shooting left Trevor Betzing, who is a U.S. Navy veteran, with no right ear and he also lost hearing on that side.

“He was shot in the back of the head at close range with a shotgun and suffered the complete loss of an ear and hearing,” Reene said in his statement issued Thursday. “He remains beset with a number of lingering side effects.”

Reene said he respects the jury’s decision and thanked them for the time and attention they gave the case over the past week.

