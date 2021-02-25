Lack of construction workers delay some projects

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - (2/24/2021) - One Fenton woman’s issue trying to get some work on her home completed is more endemic of a larger problem.

“I just want to get my floors. I’ve been looking forward...I wanted to do it before I moved in here, but the lady couldn’t get out in time. And so, I’m stuck with...and I hate tearing up new carpet, but, I mean, that’s what I have to do,” said Fenton homeowner Lynne Bauer.

Bauer has trouble using her walker, crutches and scooter on the plush carpet in the home.

But, installation of a newer hard floor has been delayed by a subcontractor due to health issues by more than a month. .

Her son Mike, is doing some other improvements, but that still leaves them in a bind.

The main floor half bath where a new commode and other plumbing should be. But, none of it can be installed until the floor goes down first.

Luckily, it’s not the only one in the home.

“It’s hard with one bathroom, especially since, you know, showering, and I’m an amputee and it takes me longer,” Bauer added.

But Bauer’s situation isn’t unique.

Construction companies have been playing catch up since the state lock-down last summer, which delayed projects by several months.

I talked to the president of R.L. White Construction to understand what’s going on.

“The phone is ringing off the hook if you will. However, We just don’t have enough manpower to get to everything. Often times we’re telling people we’re 3 to 4 months out.”

Expect delays to continue as home owners do more renovations and additions.

Stoddard adds the pandemic has created pent-up demand from people who put home projects off the past few years and want them done now.

