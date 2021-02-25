Lansing-area gymnastics coach found dead of apparent suicide hours after charges

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - A Lansing area gymnastics coach apparently committed suicide hours after he was charged with dozens of serious felonies.

John Geddert was found dead of an apparent suicide Thursday afternoon. The Michigan Attorney General’s Office announced 25 charges against him earlier in the day, including 20 counts of human trafficking and first-degree criminal sexual conduct.

Geddert, 63, owned the Twistars gymnastics training facility in the Lansing area and coached the 2012 U.S. women’s Olympics gymnastics team. He has ties to Larry Nassar, who was convicted of committing sex crimes against gymnasts for decades and is serving decades behind bars.

Geddert was accused of lying to investigators in 2016 during the Nassar investigation by denying he ever heard complaints about the disgraced doctor.

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel, who announced the charges against Geddert on Thursday, called his death “a tragic end to a tragic story for everyone involved.”

