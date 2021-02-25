Michigan dispenses 2 millionth dose of COVID-19 vaccine

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan crossed a major milestone in the fight against COVID-19 on Thursday.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced that more than 2 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine has been dispensed in Michigan. The state is hoping to vaccinate 70% of residents age 16 and older by the end of this year.

Statistics from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services show the state has received more than 2.621 million doses of the vaccine, including 1.29 million doses from Pfizer and 1.331 million doses from Moderna. The number of doses administered stands at 2.055 million.

“My administration will continue working closely with the Biden administration to help us ramp up our supply so we can return to the normalcy we all crave as soon as possible,” Whitmer said in a statement Thursday afternoon.

She thanked health care workers for their around-the-clock efforts to administer the 2 million COVID-19 vaccine doses.

“This is an incredible milestone, but we still have a lot of work to do. Let’s get to it,” Whitmer said.

On the same day, President Joe Biden announced the milestone of 50 million vaccine doses administered in the first five weeks of his administration. He took office 37 days ago on Jan. 20.

