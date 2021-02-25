Michigan reports 1,200+ new COVID-19 illnesses and nine more deaths

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan’s key coronavirus statistics of new case rates, percentage of positive tests and hospitalizations all are on the decline again.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 1,245 new COVID-19 illnesses on Wednesday for a total of 583,964. State health officials reported nine deaths attributed to the coronavirus on Wednesday, which increase Michigan’s total COVID-19 deaths to 15,405.

Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, who is Michigan’s chief medical executive, said the average rate of new COVID-19 infections across Michigan is 95 cases per million people every day. The rate has been declining for six consecutive weeks.

Coronavirus diagnostic testing increased Tuesday with more than 37,700 tests completed. The percentage of positive tests fell below 4% for the first time in three days on Tuesday, dropping to 3.28%.

Khaldun said the seven-day percentage of positive COVID-19 tests stands around 3.5%. That is close to the 3% mark where health officials consider the coronavirus spread contained and localized.

However, she was concerned that the amount of COVID-19 testing across Michigan remains on the decline. The average number of tests completed over the past week is about 35,500 per day, which is down nearly 50% from the peak of 60,000 per day in November.

The number of people hospitalized with confirmed or probable COVID-19 cases decreased and nearly erased the previous day’s increase. As of Wednesday, 835 patients were hospitalized with confirmed or probable COVID-19 illnesses, which is down 41 from Tuesday. Of those, 723 patients have confirmed COVID-19 cases.

The numbers of COVID-19 patients in intensive care and on ventilators also declined Wednesday. Michigan hospitals are treating 200 coronavirus patients in intensive care and 86 of them are on ventilators. Since Tuesday, there are seven fewer COVID-19 patients in intensive care and seven fewer on ventilators.

Khaldun noted that only 4.5% of hospital beds in Michigan currently are occupied by COVID-19 patients, which marks a significant decrease from the nearly 20% rate at the peak on Dec. 4.

Michigan distributed just over 2.62 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine as of Wednesday, including 1.29 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine and 1.33 million doses of the Moderna vaccine. Of those, nearly 1.994 million doses of vaccine have been administered statewide.

Here are totals for Mid-Michigan counties based on Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and local health department figures with the change from Tuesday:

Genesee, 21,561 cases and 696 deaths, which is an increase of 38 cases.

Saginaw, 15,053 cases and 503 deaths, which is an increase of 22 cases and one death.

Arenac, 666 cases, 24 deaths and 523 recoveries, which is an increase of two cases.

Bay, 7,070 cases, 275 deaths and 1,243 patients recovered, which is an increase of 21 cases and three deaths.

Clare, 1,393 cases, 68 deaths and 1,067 recoveries, which is an increase of four cases and 30 recoveries.

Gladwin, 1,244 cases, 40 deaths and 1,017 recoveries, which is an increase of four cases.

Gratiot, 2,448 cases and 97 deaths, which is an increase of six cases.

Huron, 1,621 cases, 56 deaths and 526 recoveries, which is an increase of three cases.

Iosco, 1,124 cases, 64 deaths and 211 recoveries, which is no change.

Isabella, 3,549 cases, 72 deaths and 3,132 recoveries, which is an increase of two cases.

Lapeer, 4,328 cases and 117 deaths, which is an increase of 22 cases.

Midland, 4,352 cases, 61 deaths and 4,273 recoveries, which is an increase of seven cases.

Ogemaw, 944 cases, 33 deaths and 94 recoveries, which is no change.

Oscoda, 321 cases, 19 deaths and 43 recoveries, which is no change.

Roscommon, 1,012 cases, 32 deaths and 825 recoveries, which is and increase of four cases.

Sanilac, 1,841 cases and 72 deaths, which is an increase of 11 cases.

Shiawassee, 3,565 cases, 77 deaths and 3,420 recoveries, which is an increase of five cases and 121 recoveries.

Tuscola, 2,816 cases, 127 deaths and 1,815 recoveries, which is an increase of 12 cases.

