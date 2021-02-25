Michigan reports nearly 1,400 new COVID-19 cases and 48 more deaths

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - After a 21-day stretch with only three daily COVID-19 case increases above 1,000, the state now has eclipsed that level for three consecutive days.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 1,388 new COVID-19 illnesses on Thursday for a total of 585,352.

State health officials reported 48 deaths attributed to the coronavirus on Thurday, which increase Michigan’s total COVID-19 deaths to 15,453. Well over half of those deaths -- or 30 -- came after a routine audit of vital records.

State health officials periodically review death certificates to look for confirmed coronavirus patients. If a patient who died wasn’t already listed in coronavirus death totals, they are added after the review.

Coronavirus diagnostic testing increased to the highest level in over three weeks on Wednesday with more than 48,700 tests completed. The percentage of positive tests plunged to the lowest level in two weeks, settling at 2.89% on Wednesday.

The number of people hospitalized with confirmed or probable COVID-19 cases continued falling. As of Thursday, 804 patients were hospitalized with confirmed or probable COVID-19 illnesses, which is down 31 from Wednesday. Of those, 694 patients have confirmed COVID-19 cases.

The number of COVID-19 patients in intensive care fell below 200 for the first time since last fall on Wednesday while the number of patients on ventilators remained the same.

Michigan hospitals are treating 186 coronavirus patients in intensive care and 86 of them are on ventilators. Since Wednesday, there are 14 fewer COVID-19 patients in intensive care.

Statistics from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services show the state has received more than 2.621 million doses of the vaccine, including 1.29 million doses from Pfizer and 1.331 million doses from Moderna. The number of doses administered stands at 2.055 million.

Here are totals for Mid-Michigan counties based on Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and local health department figures with the change from Wednesday:

Genesee, 21,629 cases and 699 deaths, which is an increase of 68 cases and three deaths.

Saginaw, 15,090 cases and 504 deaths, which is an increase of 37 cases and one death.

Arenac, 670 cases, 24 deaths and 532 recoveries, which is an increase of four cases and nine recoveries.

Bay, 7,096 cases, 275 deaths and 1,243 patients recovered, which is an increase of 26 cases.

Clare, 1,396 cases, 68 deaths and 1,067 recoveries, which is an increase of three cases.

Gladwin, 1,247 cases, 40 deaths and 1,017 recoveries, which is an increase of three cases.

Gratiot, 2,451 cases and 97 deaths, which is an increase of three cases.

Huron, 1,629 cases, 56 deaths and 526 recoveries, which is an increase of eight cases.

Iosco, 1,125 cases, 64 deaths and 211 recoveries, which is an increase of one case.

Isabella, 3,553 cases, 72 deaths and 3,132 recoveries, which is an increase of four cases.

Lapeer, 4,346 cases and 118 deaths, which is an increase of 18 cases and one death.

Midland, 4,372 cases, 61 deaths and 4,273 recoveries, which is an increase of 20 cases.

Ogemaw, 944 cases, 33 deaths and 94 recoveries, which is no change.

Oscoda, 322 cases, 19 deaths and 43 recoveries, which is an increase of one case.

Roscommon, 1,016 cases, 32 deaths and 825 recoveries, which is and increase of four cases.

Sanilac, 1,854 cases and 73 deaths, which is an increase of 13 cases and one death.

Shiawassee, 3,574 cases, 77 deaths and 3,420 recoveries, which is an increase of nine cases.

Tuscola, 2,822 cases, 127 deaths and 1,815 recoveries, which is an increase of six cases.

