Advertisement

Michigan Senate approves $2 billion in COVID-19 aid, targets vaccine distribution

Michigan's House of Representatives approved COVID stimulus package Monday.
Michigan's House of Representatives approved COVID stimulus package Monday.(WILX)
By Associated Press and ABC12 News Staff
Published: Feb. 25, 2021 at 3:29 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (AP) - Republicans who control the Michigan Senate have moved to stop the state from distributing additional COVID-19 vaccine doses to more vulnerable communities, saying race and socioeconomic status should not be factors.

Democrats say the provision, included in a $2 billion coronavirus relief funding plan approved Thursday, is “unconscionable.”

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is adjusting populated-based allocations of doses with a “social vulnerability index” multiplier -- which includes indicators such as poverty, unemployment, minority status, lack of transportation and crowded housing.

The $2 billion funding legislation was sent to the Republican-controlled House. The House approved a $3.5 billion COVID-19 spending plan earlier this month, which calls for spending part of Michigan’s $5 billion in federal COVID-19 relief funds and holding some in reserve.

The House plan is contingent on Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services giving up authority to close schools for COVID-19. Local health departments would take over that authority under the House plan.

Whitmer announced the $5.6 billion MI COVID Recovery plan in January, which calls for spending Michigan’s entire share of federal relief funds, along with about $500 million in state funds. Democrats in the Michigan House proposed a similar $5 billion COVID-19 spending plan in February.

Michigan’s share of federal COVID-19 relief funds cannot be spent until lawmakers and Whitmer reach an agreement.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michigan offering up to $10,000 of down payment help for home buyers
Tabatha Schweller plans to pursue legal action after her 5-year-old daughter, Raelynne, was...
Girl, 5, left outside empty house for 2 hours in cold after school bus mix-up
The woman is under investigation for her comments made online and in the school building to...
Westwood Heights teacher accused of making racist and homophobic remarks
Restaurant owners reflect on navigating pandemic
Gov. Whitmer hints at loosening more COVID-19 restrictions soon
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer holds a press conference on COVID-19 in Michigan.
Whitmer provides update on COVID-19 in Michigan on Wednesday

Latest News

An empty nursing room area.
State lawmakers hold hearing on Whitmer Administration’s COVID nursing home policies
An empty nursing room area.
State lawmakers hold hearing on Whitmer administration's COVID nursing home policies
John Geddert
Lansing-area gymnastics coach found dead of apparent suicide hours after charges
This is a forensic depiction of a young man found shot and killed in Saginaw back in 1988. He...
Saginaw police enlist help from DNA firm to identify 1988 murder victim