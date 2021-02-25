Moving day for families at condemned Richfield Court Apartments in Flint

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Moving day has arrived for April Dumas, who has complained about the poor living conditions at the now-condemned Richfield Court Apartments in Flint.

Last week, her family and about 80 other residents at the complex were forced to move out after the city condemned the rest of it.

Dumas and her family received the keys to their new home on Wednesday. After several days of packing up their belongings, she and her husband filled a U-Haul truck on Thursday before heading to their new home.

ABC12 has been following developments at the condemned Richfield Court and Sunset Village apartment complexes in Flint for most of February. Both complexes are owned by an out-of-state group based in Florida.

“We honestly, without the attention from the news crew, I don’t think I think we’d probably still be there,” Dumas said as she prepared to leave her apartment at Richfield Court for the final time.

Dumas showed giant ice formations on the side of her building two weeks ago. She said a pipe had burst inside, causing that half of the building to crumble. Dumas could not reach the owners and the complex’s business office was unoccupied.

ABC12 reached out to the city and officials condemned the entire Richfield Court Apartments complex. That gave all 80 residents still leaving in the east side complex just 10 days to move out.

Flint Mayor Sheldon Neeley’s office partnered with Catholic Charities and several other community organizations to help the residents find new housing.

“We haven’t we haven’t had to come out of pocket for anything so far. We’ve just been so blessed that everything for like the first month has been taken care of,” Dumas said. “It really gives us a chance to get on our feet and in a more stable environment.”

She’s most looking forward to feeling safe in her new home. Bullet homes sprayed across her old apartment at Richfield Court, which she said barely missed her kids’ bedrooms.

“We have a patio. They’ll be out. I’ll feel safe with bringing them outside and just getting away from obviously just -- you know you want to wake up to like a nice clean view and not wake up in the trash,” Dumas said. “Yeah, we’re pretty excited.”

She said the move comes at the perfect time. Another pipe just burst in her apartment building at the Richfield Court Apartments. She wants to see the entire complex demolished and the land repurposed for something else.

A spokesperson for the Florida-based owners has admitted it’s too difficult to run the Richfield Court and Sunset Village properties from out of state, so they’re trying to sell both complexes. The city says there’s no record any sale has happened, but multiple potential buyers have expressed interest in both properties.

