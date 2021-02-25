Advertisement

New branch of Luplow coaching tree

Reyna Luplow brings experience to girls varsity basketball
By Sydney Cariel
Published: Feb. 25, 2021 at 10:58 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SWAN VALLEY, Mich. (WJRT) - “I was an avid basketball player in high school so I knew right away I wanted to coach outside of that so when high school ended I started coaching youth basketball,” said Reyna Luplow.

And that was just the beginning. In college at Spring Harbor, Reyna Luplow was a student assistant for the women’s team, then a grad assistant at Wisconsin Lutheran College eventually heading back to the Mitten. For the last two years, Reyna has served as an assistant for Swan Valley girls JV basketball.

Now the 26-year-old has earned her FIRST head coaching job with the Viking varsity team.

“What I want to show these girls at the end of the day is they’re capable of anything in basketball and outside of basketball and care more about them as people then basketball players,” said Luplow.

This love for coaching runs in the Luplow family. Reyna’s dad Kelly Luplow has been Clare High school’s head football coach for 33 years. So when advice is needed, she knows exactly who to turn to.

