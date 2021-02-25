Advertisement

Ogemaw County house fire claims 2 lives, including a child

FATAL FIRE
FATAL FIRE(AP)
By ABC12 News Staff
Feb. 25, 2021
OGEMAW COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Two people died, including at least one child, after a house fire in the Skidway Lake area of Ogemaw County on Thursday.

The fire was reported around 8 a.m. in the 1900 block of First Oak Street near Skunk Hollow Road.

Law enforcement sources say two people were found dead after the fire and at least one of them was a child. Other injuries also were reported at the scene.

Investigators on the scene could not immediately say how the fire started.

Stay with ABC12 News on air and online for more information as this story develops.

