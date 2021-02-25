Ogemaw County house fire claims 2 lives, including a child

OGEMAW COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Two people died, including at least one child, after a house fire in the Skidway Lake area of Ogemaw County on Thursday.

The fire was reported around 8 a.m. in the 1900 block of First Oak Street near Skunk Hollow Road.

Law enforcement sources say two people were found dead after the fire and at least one of them was a child. Other injuries also were reported at the scene.

Investigators on the scene could not immediately say how the fire started.

