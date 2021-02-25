Advertisement

Police arrest man after Wyoming boy found dead in dumpster

By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 25, 2021 at 11:00 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — Police in Cheyenne, Wyoming, say the boyfriend of a woman whose 2-year-old son was found dead in an apartment complex dumpster has been arrested.

Twenty-seven-year-old Wyatt Lamb was taken into custody after the disappearance of Athian Rivera triggered a search Friday.

~~ Cheyenne Police Continue to Investigate Death of 2-year-old Child ~~ On February 19, 2021 at approximately 1:00 p.m....

Posted by Cheyenne Police Department on Tuesday, February 23, 2021

Twenty-five-year-old Kassy Orona has identified herself on Facebook as the toddler’s mother and Lamb as her boyfriend.

Police said Tuesday they arrested Lamb on unrelated charges soon after the boy was found Friday.

Cheyenne police said two-year-old Athian Rivera was found dead Friday afternoon.
Cheyenne police said two-year-old Athian Rivera was found dead Friday afternoon.(Cheyenne Police Department/Facebook)

A police statement said investigators have recommended murder and aggravated child abuse charges against him.

Lamb remained jailed Tuesday and unavailable for comment.

His attorney didn’t immediately return a phone message seeking comment.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michigan offering up to $10,000 of down payment help for home buyers
Tabatha Schweller plans to pursue legal action after her 5-year-old daughter, Raelynne, was...
Girl, 5, left outside empty house for 2 hours in cold after school bus mix-up
The woman is under investigation for her comments made online and in the school building to...
Westwood Heights teacher accused of making racist and homophobic remarks
Restaurant owners reflect on navigating pandemic
Gov. Whitmer hints at loosening more COVID-19 restrictions soon
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer holds a press conference on COVID-19 in Michigan.
Whitmer provides update on COVID-19 in Michigan on Wednesday

Latest News

FILE - In this March 3, 2012, file photo, gymnastics coach John Geddert is seen at the American...
Ex-US Olympics gymnastics coach with ties to Nassar charged
FILE - In this Feb. 3, 2021 file photo, a patient adjusts his face mask as he leaves a COVID-19...
Amid COVID-19 pandemic, flu has disappeared in the US
A Saginaw County woman won the $500,000 top prize with this $500 Fever ticket from the Michigan...
Saginaw County woman wins $500,000 prize on Michigan Lottery instant game
A new study suggests even those with mild COVID cases may feel some symptoms months later.
Understanding post-COVID syndrome
Lady Gaga's French bulldogs were reportedly stolen in an attack on her dog walker in Hollywood.
Lady Gaga offers $500K after dog walker shot, dogs stolen