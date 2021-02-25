Saginaw County woman wins $500,000 prize on Michigan Lottery instant game

SAGINAW COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A quick addition to her stop for gas in Birch Run paid off for a Saginaw County woman.

The 40-year-old bought a $500 Fever ticket from the Michigan Lottery at the Conlee Travel Center on Birch Run Road and won the $500,000 top prize.

“I stopped to get gas on my way to work and decided to buy a Lottery ticket while I was there,” the woman said. “I scratched the ticket once I got in my car and couldn’t believe it when I saw I had won $500,000. I’m still in shock.”

She recently visited Michigan Lottery headquarters in Lansing to collect her winnings. She’s planning to buy a house and a new car with the windfall.

The lottery began offering the $500 Fever instant game last August and players have claimed $16 million worth of prizes so far, but another $14 million worth of prizes remain. That includes two more $500,000 top prizes and more than 6,600 prizes worth $500.

