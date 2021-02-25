Advertisement

Saginaw police enlist help from DNA firm to identify 1988 murder victim

This is a forensic depiction of a young man found shot and killed in Saginaw back in 1988. He hasn't been identified.
This is a forensic depiction of a young man found shot and killed in Saginaw back in 1988. He hasn't been identified.(source: Saginaw Police Department)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Feb. 25, 2021 at 4:07 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - The Saginaw Police Department is teaming up with a DNA research firm to help identify a 1988 murder victim.

The young male was found shot and killed in the 400 block of Caroll Street on the city’s northeast side in October 1988. Investigators believe the man was from the Detroit area and died hours earlier, but he never was positively identified.

Saginaw police hope that identifying the man and locating his next of kin will help shed more light on the murder.

The man was 5-foot-7 and 165 pounds with a light moustache, black hair, a slightly raised mohawk and fade on each side of his head. He was wearing a green and yellow T-shirt, black jeans, Nike Air tennis shoes and two gold chains.

The man had birthmarks on his abdomen with scars on both knees and his right shoulder.

Saginaw police worked with Michigan State Police and the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children to help identify the man. His description didn’t match any missing persons cases and forensic depictions didn’t lead to a positive identification.

The Saginaw Police Department now is partnering with Othram Inc. to deploy advanced DNA testing and forensic genealogy systems to help identify the man or his family. Anyone with information on the 1988 case should call police at 989-759-1235.

