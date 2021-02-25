Saginaw police enlist help from DNA firm to identify 1988 murder victim

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - The Saginaw Police Department is teaming up with a DNA research firm to help identify a 1988 murder victim.

The young male was found shot and killed in the 400 block of Caroll Street on the city’s northeast side in October 1988. Investigators believe the man was from the Detroit area and died hours earlier, but he never was positively identified.

Saginaw police hope that identifying the man and locating his next of kin will help shed more light on the murder.

The man was 5-foot-7 and 165 pounds with a light moustache, black hair, a slightly raised mohawk and fade on each side of his head. He was wearing a green and yellow T-shirt, black jeans, Nike Air tennis shoes and two gold chains.

The man had birthmarks on his abdomen with scars on both knees and his right shoulder.

Saginaw police worked with Michigan State Police and the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children to help identify the man. His description didn’t match any missing persons cases and forensic depictions didn’t lead to a positive identification.

The Saginaw Police Department now is partnering with Othram Inc. to deploy advanced DNA testing and forensic genealogy systems to help identify the man or his family. Anyone with information on the 1988 case should call police at 989-759-1235.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.