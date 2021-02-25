State lawmakers hold hearing on Whitmer Administration’s COVID nursing home policies

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) (02/25/21)-After nearly a year-- family members may finally be able to visit their loved ones in nursing homes.

On Wednesday, Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced some of the restrictions put in place at the start of the pandemic, could be lifted as early as next week.

For Flint based Wellspring Lutheran Services CEO, Dave Gehm, it’s long overdue.

“We have been asking for consideration for indoor visitation, since really May and June, particularly after the CMS guidelines came out,” Gehm said.

Gehm along with family members of nursing home residents,--testified before a House Oversight Committee in Lansing today.

They were there to present the harsh reality families have faced, unable to see their loved ones living in nursing homes in Michigan.

“Our staff have been their family. And it is breaking the hearts of people who have dedicated their lives to serving these frail seniors to watch this go on,”Gehm said.

Also raised during the hearing, like New York, the Whitmer administration’s controversial policy to allow nursing homes to accept COVID-19 positive residents.

New York’s decision to under report COVID-related deaths in nursing homes is now under federal investigation.

“Now Michigan was one of these states as well that, you know, was doing this was under investigation. So the question was brought to us. How do we know that this didn’t happen here. Okay, it’s a fair question so we reached out to the department. We asked them, they said nope we are counting those numbers accurately.” said Committee Chair, Steven Johnson, 72nd District (R).

According to state data - more than 55-hundred of the state’s coronavirus deaths were long-term care facility residents. And 81 staff members have also died of COVID-19 complications.

On Wednesday, 8 state Republican Senators called on Attorney General Dana Nessel to investigate the Whitmer Administration over nursing home policies.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.