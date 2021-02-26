53-year-old hit by SUV and critically injured on Pierson Road in Flint

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Police say a 53-year-old man was hospitalized in critical condition after being hit by an SUV while crossing Pierson Road in Flint.

The crash was reported around 6:40 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of Pierson Road and Kermit Street, which is just east of Fleming Road. Police say the victim was crossing Pierson Road when a Buick SUV driving westbound struck him in the roadway.

The 53-year-old was rushed to Hurley Medical Center, where he remained in critical condition Friday morning. The Buick driver remained on the scene Thursday evening and cooperated with investigators from the Flint Police Department.

Police were still investigating what caused the crash on Friday. Anyone with information about the incident should call Flint police at 810-237-6816 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.

