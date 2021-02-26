Attorneys involved in Flint water settlement host town hall addressing issues coming up in registration process

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - (02/25/2021) - Act now.

That’s the word from attorneys involved in the preliminary settlement over the Flint water crisis. Time is running out to register to receive a piece of the more than $640 million on the table.

Those lawyers are reaching out directly to citizens in a virtual town hall, helping explain how to sign up and talking people through some of the issues coming up in the process like not having immediate access to a birth certificate, tax return, or any other document required in the registration process.

“The important thing is get your registration form in as quickly as you can, and then you can later supplement your filing with the required documentation,” Michael Pitt said.

Pitt is the Interim Co-Lead to Class Counsel. He and other class counsel members are also offering some tips for hiccups with technology like using a computer instead of a phone, using Google Chrome instead of Safari, or checking your spam folder if you haven’t received the login token e-mail.

However, whether you’re submitting a hard copy or an online copy, it’s critical to remember to file separate forms for every person, property, or business owner.

“If there are five members in the family, and you’re the head of household, make sure you submit five registration forms,” Pitt said.

Pitt’s big takeaway is the clock is ticking as the March 29th deadline is right around the corner.

“If you wait until the last minute and you need assistance, we may not be able to do it because the lines may be around the block, waiting for service, and we don’t want anyone to lose their rights,” Pitt said.

The Flint Water office is open during the week if you need additional registration forms or have any questions. You can visit on-site Monday-Thursday from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., contact them via email (info@flintwaterjustice.com) or telephone: 866-536-0717.

Another virtual town hall is in the works for March 4th and every Thursday after that until registration closes on March 29.

For more information, visit flintwaterjustice.com.

