Bay County judge scolds man for appearing nude on Zoom court hearing

BAY COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - The coronavirus pandemic has led to many events happening virtually, including court proceedings.

That comes with a lot of technical hiccups, bad connections, muted mics and other problems. But what one man forgot during a recent Bay County Circuit Court hearing has to be a first.

“Sir, you’re ... you’re ... naked,” Judge Joe Sheeran said.

The man appeared in the upper left corner of the Zoom feed naked at least from the waist up. He was not visible on the camera from the waist down.

After asking the man to identify himself, the judge paused the hearing to give the man time to don some clothing. Other attendees taking part in the hearing on Zoom were either holding back a laugh or just in complete shock.

