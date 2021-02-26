Businesses cutting ties with Westwood Heights schools after English teacher’s comments

MT. MORRIS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - Two businesses are cutting ties with the Westwood Heights School District and they say Superintendent Peter Toal and his wife, who teaches English there, need to be fired.

DeWaun Robinson with Artistic Visions Enterprise said he confronted Toal weeks ago about alleged transphobic and racist comments made by an English teacher at Academy West, who is Toal’s wife. Robinson said he was told that Toal’s wife had the right to freedom of speech.

“We need to have a real superintendent that’s really -- that’s very compassionate about the students for one, but then also want to really kind of create a real change. And so that’s the type of visionary that we need in that position,” Robinson said. “And we don’t need an English teacher who feels that Kwanzaa is a made up holiday or is shooting folks down for kneeling and exercising their rights.”

Robinson said his organization represents the complete opposite of what Toal’s wife is accused of posting on social media the last three years. Artistic Visions Enterprise runs a youth program that helps mentor the young black students.

Robinson said Toal and his wife have to go before he would comfortable working with the district again.

Eric Eggleston, who runs the Career Technical Education program for Westwood Heights, said he trained the teacher in question to become a program instructor. Eggleston is temporarily decertifying her pending the outcome of the school’s investigation into her alleged remarks.

“I respect the school board and I respect their process. And again, I look forward to wrapping this investigation up and moving forward to roll out a very exciting, unique program. The students, the community and the employers deserve what’s coming next,” he said.

The Westwood Heights school board voted 7-0 Friday to place Toal on paid nondisciplinary administrative leave beginning Monday while the investigation continues. Board members did not clarify whether Toal’s wife also has been removed from her English teaching position at least temporarily.

She was seen with Toal earlier this week standing outside the classroom where the investigation into her actions was being conducted.

