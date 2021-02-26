Community leaders concerned over COVID-19 vaccine disparities

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) -

With the current distribution model data shows minorities are being vaccinated at a slower pace than the rest of the state’s population.

According to recently released state data, 57% of vaccine recipients who’ve identified their race:

41% are White

9.5% are listed as other

3.5% are Black

These figures prompting concern in the Flint community.

“We shouldn’t just say, Oh, the numbers are low because they don’t want it No, that’s not true. Certainly there’s doubt, but there’s also a lack of access, and we need to make sure we address both of those things,” said Dr. Bobby Mukkamala, Physician in Flint Community and President of Michigan State Medical Society.

Dr. Mukkamala says hesitancy and the lack of access to the vaccine are the main reasons Genesee County will continue to see racial disparity.

He says there is still a lot of work to be done to get the vaccinations into arms, but says he is confident that more vaccinations will start to make its way to the Flint community.

“I anticipate that that’s going to continue to improve the FDA has just sort of approved the J&J one. And so I think that problem will get solved, not as soon as we would like it to, but it is getting better and better,” added Dr. Mukkamala.

One Senior Citizen Facility says they’ve been doing everything they can do get their seniors vaccinated and say they look forward to the health departments plan to partner with local churches to bring more access to the vaccine in the community.

“I know they’re trying to add more churches, as possible you know, of course the doses are limited, so, but they are trying to add, because African American seniors tend to, you know, go to church a lot. So they figure that would be the best way to reach minority seniors,” said Yaushica Aubert, President & CEO of Valley Area Agency on Aging.

On Thursday the state health department held a town hall with community leaders throughout the state where a lot of concerns were brought up about racial disparities and access to the vaccine.

“I’m overwhelmed with people calling me calling me personally on my cell phone I don’t know how to get my number, but calling me to see if they can get a hookup to take the vaccine. And I’m simply saying that we need more access,” said Reverend Wendell Anthony.

Health professionals are still encouraging people to sign up to get the vaccine with their health department even if there is a long wait time.

The State Health Department says it’s working with counties to make sure vaccination sites are no farther than a 20-minute drive apart.

