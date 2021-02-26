Advertisement

Coronavirus outbreak hits Detroit Whole Foods Market

A COVID-19 outbreak has been reported at a Whole Foods Market in Detroit. (Source: CNN)(WOWT)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 26, 2021 at 12:01 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
DETROIT (AP) - A Whole Foods Market store in Detroit is receiving rapid COVID-19 testing for all of its 196 employees after 23 of them tested positive for the coronavirus.

Chief Detroit public health officer Denise Fair said Thursday that the outbreak hit the store in the city’s Midtown. She has made a commitment that no workers or close contacts of any employee who has tested positive will be allowed back to work until they have produced a negative test result.

Whole Foods Market said in a statement it is “diligently following all guidance from local health and food safety authorities.”

