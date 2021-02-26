Current, former Westwood Heights students disgusted by English teacher’s comments

MT. MORRIS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - Both a current student and a recent graduate of the Westwood Heights School District say they can’t stay silent after comments made by an English teacher in the classroom and online.

An English teacher at the Academy West alternative high school, who also is the superintendent’s wife, is accused of making racist and transphobic comments over the past three years.

The school board placed Superintendent Peter Toal on paid nondisciplinary administrative leave effective Monday while a district investigation continues. It was not clear on Friday whether his wife, who made the remarks, also has been removed from her position at least temporarily.

“Seems like she should know better considering she’s been in the school system for how long?” said Delilah Johnson, who currently is a student in Academy West’s adult education program.

She’s never had any classes with the English teacher under investigation, but the alleged comments were upsetting to see as a transgender woman.

This is one of the comments the women’s coworkers say she made on an article about a member of the LGBTQ community: “Transgender life is sick and perverted. These poor mixed-up kids.”

“It’s very disrespectful,” Johnson said. “People need to understand we are human beings.”

She believes the teacher needs to take a cultural sensitivity course.

“You’d think people who are educators would be willing to learn and understand that everything is not the same as when they were brought up -- that people are being more accepting of people like us,” Johnson said.

Without acceptance and without an open mind, a recent Academy West graduate said the teacher absolutely disrupts their students’ education.

“My stomach turned. I was like, there’s no way this is possible -- not from Academy West of all places,” said the anonymous former student.

When he attended the alternative high school he said he was welcomed for who he was as a member of the LGBTQ community.

“I just fear for any student that had a relationship with this individual and how completely violated their trust must feel and how awful and like disgusted and there’s no excuses for what was posted,” the recent graduate said.

He believes there’s no place for the superintendent in the Westwood Heights district either. He would have liked to hear Toal speak out against his wife’s comments. But the recent graduate believes they both need to be fired because nothing has been done so far.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.