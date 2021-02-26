Family identifies two young children killed in Ogemaw County house fire

OGEMAW COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Family members have identified the two young children who died in a house fire near Skidway Lake in Ogemaw County on Thursday morning.

Firefighters found 2-year-old Lillian and 5-year-old Kenny Brandon in a bedroom of the home in the 1900 block of First Oak Street around 8 a.m. Both of them succumbed to their injuries.

Their parents, Kenneth Brandon and Christina Crossley, were airlifted to Hurley Medical Center on Thursday for treatment of severe burns. Both of them remained in medically induced comas while continuing to recover on Friday.

The couple’s three other children were rushed to Hurley in ambulances Thursday and are expected to be released from the hospital into the care of relatives soon.

Fire investigators were still working to pinpoint what caused the fire on Friday. They don’t believe any foul play was involved, but they’re not sure where the fire started.

Family members have started a GoFundMe page to help pay funeral expenses for Lillian and Kenny, along with the family’s housing needs. The page had raised nearly $5,000 by Friday afternoon.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.