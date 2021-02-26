Advertisement

Family identifies two young children killed in Ogemaw County house fire

Their parents remain in a coma at Hurley Medical Center with severe burns
The scene of a fatal fire in Ogemaw County
The scene of a fatal fire in Ogemaw County(WJRT)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Feb. 26, 2021 at 4:59 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OGEMAW COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Family members have identified the two young children who died in a house fire near Skidway Lake in Ogemaw County on Thursday morning.

Firefighters found 2-year-old Lillian and 5-year-old Kenny Brandon in a bedroom of the home in the 1900 block of First Oak Street around 8 a.m. Both of them succumbed to their injuries.

Their parents, Kenneth Brandon and Christina Crossley, were airlifted to Hurley Medical Center on Thursday for treatment of severe burns. Both of them remained in medically induced comas while continuing to recover on Friday.

RELATED: Ogemaw County house fire claims lives of two young children

The couple’s three other children were rushed to Hurley in ambulances Thursday and are expected to be released from the hospital into the care of relatives soon.

Fire investigators were still working to pinpoint what caused the fire on Friday. They don’t believe any foul play was involved, but they’re not sure where the fire started.

Family members have started a GoFundMe page to help pay funeral expenses for Lillian and Kenny, along with the family’s housing needs. The page had raised nearly $5,000 by Friday afternoon.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two young children died and five other people were injured after this house near Skidway Lake...
Ogemaw County house fire claims lives of two young children
Geddert found dead at I-96 rest stop
Lansing-area gymnastics coach found dead of apparent suicide hours after charges
Trevor Payne was acquitted on all charges from the shooting of Trevor Betzing.
Jury acquits Bay City man on all charges from 2019 shooting in Vassar Township
Rite Aid pharmacies in three Mid-Michigan communities are offering the COVID-19 vaccine.
Rite Aid offering COVID-19 vaccine sign-ups in three Mid-Michigan communities
Every Flint household to receive notice by mail for water crisis settlement
Every Flint household to receive notice by mail for water crisis settlement

Latest News

An English teacher is under investigation for transphobic and racist remarks
Westwood Heights superintendent on leave during investigation into wife’s remarks
Students in a generic classroom.
FCS support staff ready to safely return to school for in-person learning
Students in a generic classroom.
FSC support staff ready to return to school for in-person learning
Former northern Michigan sheriff deputy pleads guilty to child porn, drug charges