FCS support staff ready to safely return to school for in-person learning

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT)-(02/26/21)-Carmella Johnson has faced many challenges in the nearly 3 decades she has spent been assisting teachers in the classroom. But none quite like the past year.

“It’s been a rollercoaster,” said Flint Community Schools, Paraprofessional, Carmella Johnson.

Johnson, along with parents, students and other staff at Flint Community Schools-- had been preparing to go back into school buildings for in-person learning this past Monday-- when they learned the district decided to delay the return due to concerns over sneeze guards.

“What has been challenging, to say the least, of course, our school here at Eisenhower I can say that we are probably 99% prepared for our students to return, but other schools, not so much,” Johnson said.

Johnson says she is anxious to return to the classroom. But only under the right circumstances.

“The last thing we want is to bring our kids back to early and God forbid something happens to one of our students, or to one of our staff members, it’s about safety, and if we’re if you’re not 100% at least 99% ready. And you just can’t do it. So I understand the pushback but I understand also being a parent or grandparent, I understand the need to want to get your kids back to, you know, somewhat of a normal school year because they’ve been deprived, but their health is number one, their safety is number one,” she said.

Unlike some of her fellow support staff--as a paraprofessional, Johnson has still been on the job--something she said she is grateful for during these challenging times. “Yeah, definitely a blessing that there have had that there have not been any layoffs.”

Many school districts, if they haven’t already - will return to school for in-person learning Monday, March 1st.

That’s the date Governor Gretchen Whitmer recommended for districts to begin offering a hybrid plan.

As for the Flint Community School District, at this point - there’s still no return date set.

