Flint creates online form to report and track streetlight outages

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Flint residents have a new way to report streetlights that are dead or dim.

Mayor Sheldon Neeley announced a new online tool for residents to report streetlight problems on the city’s website. He said residents have complained for years about an inability to report streetlight outages conveniently.

Streetlights are designed to deter crime and foster a greater sense of community in neighborhoods.

“The City of Flint worked alongside Consumers Energy to create this solution and to provide better service to the residents of the City of Flint. This is yet another tool to continue to move Flint forward in a positive direction,” Neeley said.

Click here to access Flint’s online streetlight outage form. It also can be found under Online Services on top of the homepage on the city of Flint website.

Consumers Energy maintains and repairs all streetlights in Flint while the city pays to operate them.

Each streetlight in Flint is represented by a dot on an interactive map included with the new form. Residents can zoom into their neighborhood and click on the dot corresponding to the streetlight that isn’t working properly to file a report, which will be forwarded to Consumers Energy.

The form tracks how long it takes Consumers Energy to investigate and repair each report, along with providing data on how many of Flint’s streetlights are out at a time.

Call 810-766-7426 ext. 3027 for assistance using Flint’s streetlight reporting tool.

Consumers Energy offers a separate online form for residents outside of Flint to report streetlight outages in areas the company serves with electrical service.

