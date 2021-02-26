Advertisement

Flint creates online form to report and track streetlight outages

Streetlight
Streetlight(WCAX)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Feb. 26, 2021 at 1:16 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Flint residents have a new way to report streetlights that are dead or dim.

Mayor Sheldon Neeley announced a new online tool for residents to report streetlight problems on the city’s website. He said residents have complained for years about an inability to report streetlight outages conveniently.

Streetlights are designed to deter crime and foster a greater sense of community in neighborhoods.

“The City of Flint worked alongside Consumers Energy to create this solution and to provide better service to the residents of the City of Flint. This is yet another tool to continue to move Flint forward in a positive direction,” Neeley said.

Click here to access Flint’s online streetlight outage form. It also can be found under Online Services on top of the homepage on the city of Flint website.

Consumers Energy maintains and repairs all streetlights in Flint while the city pays to operate them.

Each streetlight in Flint is represented by a dot on an interactive map included with the new form. Residents can zoom into their neighborhood and click on the dot corresponding to the streetlight that isn’t working properly to file a report, which will be forwarded to Consumers Energy.

The form tracks how long it takes Consumers Energy to investigate and repair each report, along with providing data on how many of Flint’s streetlights are out at a time.

Call 810-766-7426 ext. 3027 for assistance using Flint’s streetlight reporting tool.

Consumers Energy offers a separate online form for residents outside of Flint to report streetlight outages in areas the company serves with electrical service.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two young children died and five other people were injured after this house near Skidway Lake...
Ogemaw County house fire claims lives of two young children
Geddert found dead at I-96 rest stop
Lansing-area gymnastics coach found dead of apparent suicide hours after charges
Trevor Payne was acquitted on all charges from the shooting of Trevor Betzing.
Jury acquits Bay City man on all charges from 2019 shooting in Vassar Township
Rite Aid pharmacies in three Mid-Michigan communities are offering the COVID-19 vaccine.
Rite Aid offering COVID-19 vaccine sign-ups in three Mid-Michigan communities
Every Flint household to receive notice by mail for water crisis settlement
Every Flint household to receive notice by mail for water crisis settlement

Latest News

Essexville residents picked up water filters after lead levels exceeding state and federal...
New bills would require water filters in all Michigan schools and day cares
With plant leveling, workers with the highest seniority will get to stay while those with lower...
Whitmer, other governors urge Biden to help auto workers during microchip shortage
Potatoes and other fresh food rich in Vitamin C will be available for Flint families in March.
Flint mobile food pantry dates and locations announced for March
A 53-year-old suffered critical injuries after he was hit by an SUV while crossing Pierson Road...
53-year-old hit by SUV and critically injured on Pierson Road in Flint