Flint man shot multiple times, crashes into utility pole

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A Flint man died early Friday after police say he was shot several times and crashed into a utility pole.

The Flint Police Department responded to reports of a crash near the intersection of Minnesota and Bennett avenues around 1:45 a.m. Police found 30-year-old Antonio Smith dead behind the wheel of a vehicle that hit a pole.

Investigators discovered Smith had been shot multiple times before he died.

Police did not release any information on possible suspects or a motive for the shooting Friday morning. Anyone with information that could help the investigation should call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.

