Flint mobile food pantry dates and locations announced for March

Potatoes and other fresh food rich in Vitamin C will be available for Flint families in March.
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Feb. 26, 2021 at 11:21 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Flint families may get nutritious food that can limit the effects of lead exposure during mobile food pantry hours set for March at locations throughout Flint.

The Food Bank of Eastern Michigan in Flint and the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services are announcing the upcoming schedule for mobile food pantry stops to distribute foods rich in calcium, vitamin C and iron.

Fresh food expected to be available to families in March includes potatoes, apples, ground turkey and cheese.

Food distribution sites remain open while supplies last. All workers at the distribution sites will be wearing protective equipment and Flint residents do not need to leave their vehicles to receive an allotment of food.

More than $300 million has been provided to help the residents of Flint, including this initiative. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services partnered with the Food Bank of Eastern Michigan on the project in 2016.

Asbury United Methodist Church, 1653 Davison Road

  • March 2 at 10 a.m.
  • March 9 at 10 a.m.
  • March 16 at 10 a.m.
  • March 23 at 10 a.m.
  • March 30 at 10 a.m.

Bethel United Methodist Church, 1309 Ballenger Highway

  • March 1 at 10 a.m.
  • March 8 at 10 a.m.
  • March 15 at 10 a.m.
  • March 22 at 10 a.m.
  • March 29 at 10 a.m.

Greater Holy Temple, 6702 N. Dort Highway

  • March 4 at 10 a.m.
  • March 11 at 10 a.m.
  • March 18 at 10 a.m.
  • March 25 at 10 a.m.

St. Luke’s New Life Center, 3115 Lawndale Ave.

  • March 5 at 10 a.m.
  • March 12 at 10 a.m.
  • March 19 at 10 a.m.
  • March 26 at 10 a.m.

Flint residents can also pick up free nutritional food at the three Flint Help Center locations:

-- Bethel United Methodist Church, 1309 N. Ballenger Highway, open Mondays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

-- Asbury United Methodist Church, 1653 Davison Road, open Tuesdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

-- Greater Holy Temple, 6702 N. Dort Highway, open Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

This schedule is subject to change, and information about additional food distribution dates will be announced as they are scheduled. For more information or to find out about any changes in the schedule, visit the Food Bank of Eastern Michigan website or call 810-239-4441.

