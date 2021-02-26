Former northern Michigan sheriff deputy pleads guilty to child porn, drug charges

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A former sheriff deputy from northern Michigan faces up to 25 years in prison after he pleaded guilty Friday to several child pornography and drug charges.

Prosecutors say 39-year-old Andrew Wernette was a deputy with the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office. He allegedly took home morphine and OxyContin from the department’s drug take-back program for personal use after it was dropped off to be disposed.

Investigators allegedly found more than 100 images of child pornography on Wernette’s computers and cell phone.

He pleaded guilty Friday to the following charges:

Two counts of aggravated child sexually abusive activity.

Using a computer to commit a crime.

Aggravated possession of child sexually abusive material.

Distributing or promoting child sexually abusive material.

Larceny in a building.

Illegal possession of morphine.

Illegal possession of OxyContin.

Maintaining a drug house.

Michigan State Police began investigating Wernette’s behavior after receiving a tip. Troopers executed a search warrant in the case, which allegedly turned up the child pornographic images and the illegal drugs.

The Michigan Attorney General’s Office prosecuted the case to avoid a conflict of interest with Osceola County investigators.

“The crimes this defendant has now pled guilty to are extremely disturbing,” Nessel said. “Children must never be taken advantage of, and this office will take aggressive action to ensure the laws that protect them are enforced and those individuals who exploit minors or support that immoral behavior are punished.”

Wernette faces up to 25 years in prison for the most serious child pornography charges. Sentencing is scheduled for March 26 in Osceola County Circuit Court.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.