Fourth-grader’s Valentine’s fundraiser nets nearly $1,100 for the homeless in Flint

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A fourth-grader’s small idea is having a big impact on the Flint community.

Hearts for the Homeless was a simple idea. People could buy a Valentine’s Gram and the money went to help those in need.

Flint Cultural Center Academy fourth-grader Andrew Byard-Holloway’s idea is now helping the Center For Hope in a big way. The project raised nearly $1,100 for the organization that does so much for the community.

“It’s the soup kitchen, community closet, personal care closet -- all of those things can benefit from this money,” said Kellie Pardi of Catholic Charities. “It’s at least 400 meals in our soup kitchens.”

While Byard-Holloway may be young, Pardi said this just shows how much of an impact young people can make.

“You hear kids doing Valentine’s where they’re charging 50 cents or a dollar, and you’re like OK, maybe its a few hundred dollars. But then to hear its over $1,000 -- that’s incredible,” Pardi said. “It obviously tells me that this meant a lot to him and to be recognized properly for that is important.”

Byard-Holloway said the project was his idea but he wouldn’t have been able to help so many people without the support of his teacher and friends.

