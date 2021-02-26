JR’s Friday Evening Weather Report

We certainly had a beautiful end to the workweek as bright sunshine bathed most of Mid-Michigan for most of the day. Temperatures began in the teens in many areas, but the sunshine and a light southerly wind pushed readings to above-average levels during the afternoon. Clouds will quickly thicken-up across the area early tonight as temperatures drop to around the 30-degree mark. Overnight, a wintry mix of precipitation will quickly move across the area as temperatures slowly rise.

Lots of clouds and some flurries will linger for a little while after the sun comes up Saturday. The trend for the day will be for the clouds to break up a little bit. I think most of us will see at least partly sunny conditions for the afternoon. Temperatures for the afternoon will move easily into the 40s. Sunday will feature more cloud cover, as well as a few more light showers or sprinkles. Temperatures Sunday will once again cruise through the 40s. If we manage to squeeze in some afternoon sunshine, a few spots could touch 50.

The month of March will begin with a mix of sun and clouds across our area. Highs will retreat through the 30s, and a few flurries may fly during the day. In general, I think the farther north you are, the better the chance of seeing the flakes. After that, I think much of the rest of the first week of the new month will be pretty quiet. Relatively mild temperatures are expected too. We should have a couple of chances to see highs top the 50-degree mark. Overall, it looks like March will be coming in a little “lamb-ish.” - JR