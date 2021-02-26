Lawsuit filed in Ogemaw County towing dispute

OGEMAW COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - The towing war is now a legal fight.

A federal lawsuit has been filed by the owners of a mid-Michigan towing company, claiming they’ve been harassed by Ogemaw County Sheriff’s Deputies.

The Ogemaw County Board of Commissioners, Central Dispatch, the current sheriff and five deputies have all been named as defendants.

While the company claims they were the target of misconduct, this lawsuit says they aren’t the only ones.

The 25 page lawsuit starts out with a line that sounds like the beginning of a crime novel, which reads “this is a case of corruption and cronyism in a local law enforcement agency.”

Trista Smith-Spencer and Jake Francisco, co-owners of D & N Garage south of West Branch, claim that after Smith-Spencer’s marriage to Michael Spencer fell apart, several Ogemaw County deputies participated in an effort to put their towing business out of business.

Some of those claims were made in an ABC 12 News report earlier this month, which included how one deputy wrote the name of Michael Spencer’s new tow company in neighboring Arenac County on the back of the deputy’s business card, even though Spencer could not legally tow for law enforcement agencies at that time.

The Ogemaw County towing policy states deputies aren’t supposed to make recommendations on which towing company to call.

D&N claims the sheriff’s department started ignoring the company for tow calls.

In one instance, the lawsuit states a woman called D&N for a tow because it would have been covered by insurance, but the deputy threatened to give the woman a ticket if she didn’t use Spence Towing. She ended up using Spence Towing and paid $180 more for the tow.

The lawsuit also states deputies harassed a man who a deputy suspected of having an affair with his wife, by conducting frequent traffic stops on the man for various reasons.

Francisco and Smith-Spencer claim deputies harassed them in other ways, including a dispute over a gun a deputy had sold Smith-Spencer and her ex-husband.

The lawsuit claims the county’s and deputies actions are a violation of the Equal Protection Clause, and First Amendment Retaliation.

We could not reach any of the defendants for comment.

Yesterday, the board of commissioners did pass a resolution, directing Sheriff Brian Gilbert to complete a report about the potential misconduct.

It’s due by March 12th.

If members don’t get that report, the board can remove the sheriff from office with a two-thirds vote.

