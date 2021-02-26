Michigan bars and restaurants get three-month liquor license extension

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Bars and restaurants in Michigan are getting a three-month reprieve on extending their liquor licenses.

The annual deadline for extending the licenses is moving back from April 30 to July 30 this year. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said the change will help about 19,000 establishments that lost business during the coronavirus pandemic.

“Our bar and restaurant owners have made incredible sacrifices during this pandemic and they should not have the additional stress about renewing their liquor license by April 30 this year,” Whitmer said. “We want to ease the burden by extending the customary deadline so they can focus on getting back to business.”

The Michigan Liquor Control Commission is accepting license renewal application for bars and restaurants that don’t want to wait. They can renew their licenses when it expires or any time before the extended deadline of July 30.

“This extension is a big step toward getting our bar and restaurant owners back to a new normal as quickly as possible,” said Liquor Control Commission Chair Pat Gagliardi. “Licensees in the hospitality industry across the state won’t have to worry about losing their license over the summer months, which typically is a busy time for them.”

Bars and restaurants that fail to renew their licenses by the deadline could face lose their licenses automatically.

