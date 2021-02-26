Michigan prison, hospital among 23 employers cited for COVID-19 violations

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - A prison and a hospital in Michigan are among 23 employers facing fines for COVID-19 workplace violations.

The Michigan Occupational Safety and Health Administration announced fines of up to $6,300 against the employers on Friday. They all allegedly failed to follow orders aimed at preventing the spread of COVID-19 in workplaces.

Violations included failing to make COVID-19 preparedness plans, failing to train employees on how to avoid the spread of COVID-19, failure to require social distancing, failure to increase cleaning or sanitizing protocols and failure to require face coverings.

The Gus Harrison Correctional Facility in Adrian and McLaren Port Huron Hospital received the largest COVID-19 fines of $6,300 apiece. Beacon Park Finishing received the largest total fine of $19,100, which includes $4,200 for COVID-19 violations and $14,900 for other violations.

Each of the businesses to receive a fine has 15 business days to contest their violations and penalties. MIOSHA offered each business suggestions for how to fix their violations and they must give proof to regulators that those were completed.

Businesses that fix the violations within the amount of time MIOSHA allows can receive a 50% reduction of their fines.

