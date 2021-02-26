MTA Flint has a new wheelchair assist system on its big buses

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - (2/25/21) - We’re all heard the song -- The wheels on the bus go round and round...

But thanks to a new safety system, wheels *inside* MTA buses, won’t be going anywhere!

Burton resident Charlene Lizotte says it’s all about independence, when riding MTA Flint’s new Quantum wheelchair securement system.

Lizotte shares what it was like before the safety systems were installed a few months ago...

“It seemed like the passengers would be in a rush, or I’d be in their way, as the driver was trying to secure me down.

Now, Lizotte and others who use manual, electric wheelchairs or scooters can simply press a button, and be snuggly and safely enclosed by a large paddle, in less than 25 seconds.

MTA Director of Community Relations, Stephanie Confer described how the need arose.

“With wheelchair users, there were moments or times, that they may be jolted, or when they turn a corner, they don’t feel secure.

And I don’t think they had that incident with MTA, but when we saw that happening, they took the steps to make sure that didn’t happen.”

Speed is another benefit of the Quantum system.

“Now, I can just roll up and do it myself. And, I’m not disrupting the driver. And I feel very independent when I’m doing it all by myself. And, it’s just so simple to use,” Lizotte says.

In use for just under 3 months, the securement system is not just giving users a sense of independence, but dignity too.

MTA Flint has installed 35 Quantum systems in its fleet of larger buses.

It costs around 13-thousand dollars each.

But, MTA officials and riders say safety and peace of mind is priceless.

