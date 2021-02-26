Advertisement

Natural killer cells help to destroy dangerous cells

Healthsource WJRT
Healthsource WJRT(WJRT)
By Christina Burkhart
Published: Feb. 26, 2021 at 10:04 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
They’re called natural killer cells—cells in the body that search out and destroy dangerous cells that have mutated, like cancer. Now, scientists at the University of Central Florida say the technology that boosts the body’s cancer-fighting immunity may also help fight COVID-19.

Scientists describe these as assassins in the human body. Malignant, or dangerous cells are seen here in color.  Watch what happens when the natural killer cells find them.

Alicja Copik, PhD, immunologist at University of Central Florida College of Medicine explained to Ivanhoe, “If you see, in those videos, that the bad guys are being killed, removed, they lose their color. Then we know that the cells worked well.”

Copik developed the immunity-boosting technology that stimulates natural killer cells to increase in number and fight malignant cells while leaving healthy cells intact.

“Initially we started with leukemia, acute myeloid leukemia, and we found that the cells work very well,” elaborated Copik.

Scientists have also tested the cells in vitro on other types of cancer, including solid tumors. Now, Kiadis Pharma is testing Copik’s developed technology to see if natural killer cells will enhance the immune system to protect against viruses, like the coronavirus. Killer cells wiping out cancer and maybe COVID-19 in the process.

Kiadis Pharma is working with the Abigail Wexner Research Institute in Columbus to study the treatment of COVID-19 with the natural killer cell therapy. It’s currently in phase one of clinical trials.

