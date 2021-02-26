Advertisement

Owosso man arraigned five days after hit-and-run crash on M-52

The Shiawassee County Sheriff is hopeful these efforts will continue, but said the county needs more funding to make it work.(Eric Fletcher/ WJRT)
Published: Feb. 26, 2021
SHIAWASSEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A 51-year-old man from Owosso faced a judge for arraignment five days after a hit-and-run crash left another man seriously injured Sunday evening.

The Shiawassee County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of Christopher Wiesenborn on Wednesday and he appeared in court for arraignment on Friday. He is facing charges of leaving the scene of an accident causing serious injury and driving on a suspended license.

Authorities released Wiesenborn on a personal recognizance bond after his court appearance Friday.

He is accused of hitting a 41-year-old Owosso man who was putting gas in his vehicle along M-52 near Morrice Road around 5 p.m. Sunday evening. The victim was listed in serious condition at an area hospital earlier this week.

Police say Wiesenborn was driving a pickup truck north on M-52 when the crash happened. He fled the scene before police arrived.

